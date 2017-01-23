News/Meyle
January 23, 2017

Meyle Triples Water Pump Range

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Meyle HD has tripled its range of water pumps for VW and Porsche models to now include 18 items.

Featuring a hard-wearing mechanical seal with SiC/SiC sliding face material pairing, the pumps resist abrasive substance, Meyle said.

Heat-resistant housing seal and the water pump bearing also offer original-equipment quality and added durability, the company adds.

In addition to the respective guarantee period, all Meyle water pumps come with a 100,000-mile minimum performance guarantee.

For more information, visit meyle.com.

