Meyle Triples Water Pump Range

Meyle HD has tripled its range of water pumps for VW and Porsche models to now include 18 items.

Featuring a hard-wearing mechanical seal with SiC/SiC sliding face material pairing, the pumps resist abrasive substance, Meyle said.

Heat-resistant housing seal and the water pump bearing also offer original-equipment quality and added durability, the company adds.

In addition to the respective guarantee period, all Meyle water pumps come with a 100,000-mile minimum performance guarantee.

For more information, visit meyle.com.