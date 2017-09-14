Meyle Releases New Tutorial on Tread Damage

Meyle has released its latest video online that talks about tread wear and damage caused by a suspension component. The video gives a summary of possible tire damage causes and what actions to take to fix the issue.

The “Meyle Mechanics” detail a total of six different damage patterns in the video and then show what respective remedial action to take. These include, for instance, replacing the ABS sensor or the shock absorbers.

The video also shows how to localize and identify defects using the MEYLE joint play tester. This multi-functional tool can also be used as a wheel gripper to remove tight wheels.

To watch the new “Tire Damage Patterns” video, click here.