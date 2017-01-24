Meyle-PD Van Brake Pads Feature New Friction Material

Meyle has released Meyle-PD brake pads with a refined friction material mix to fit a wide range of van models such as the Mercedes Sprinter, VW Crafter and Ford Transit.

According to Meyle, the highly wear-resistant friction material mix is designed to offer extended brake pad life. Additionally, triple-layer damping shims attached to the brake pad backing are designed to neutralise vibration and prevent brake squeal, Meyle said.

The Meyle-PD brake pads do not contain copper or any other heavy metal additives.