Meyle Launches Parts Search App

Meyle has released the new Meyle Parts mobile app, allowing repair professionals to access comprehensive information on the company’s full product range and the vehicle models covered.

The app offers information on more than 23,000 Meyle parts that can be searched by part number, industry standard reference, OE reference or vehicle model.

When searching for product information through vehicle model, repair professionals will navigate vehicle make, model and type menus for a list of repair solutions available for the specified assembly group, Meyle said. When a part is selected, the app will display technical information complemented by accessories, parts lists and OE references, the company adds.

The new Meyle Parts app comes in 23 languages and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An iPad version of the app is also available.