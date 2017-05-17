News/control arms
May 17, 2017

Meyle Introduces Porsche Control Arm Repair Kit

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TIA Pre-Show Event Registration Open

BPI Offers New Raybestos Brake Calipers

Branick Launches Digital Inflator

Tri-Ace Tires Announces New Custom Tires with New Sizes and New Designs

Bridgestone Challenging Fans to Race Andretti

TIA ATS Class Coming to Seattle, Sarasota

Video Maintenance Minute: Tires and Bushings

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Meyle is now offering a Meyle-Original Porsche control arm repair kits that include a full set of mounting parts. The kit provides repair professionals with every component required for assembly from a single box and caters to the Porsche 911, Boxster, and Cayman models.

According to Meyle, the kit was created to help repair shops offer time-saving repair services at professional standards.

The new Meyle-Original Porsche control arm repair kits with mounting parts are now available under the Meyle part numbers 416 050 0000/S, 416 050 0004/S, 416 050 0005/S, and 416 050 0008/S.

The Hamburg-based manufacturer is currently the only aftermarket supplier to offer full-service kits for the Porsche control arm repair.

Show Full Article