Meyle Introduces Porsche Control Arm Repair Kit

Meyle is now offering a Meyle-Original Porsche control arm repair kits that include a full set of mounting parts. The kit provides repair professionals with every component required for assembly from a single box and caters to the Porsche 911, Boxster, and Cayman models.

According to Meyle, the kit was created to help repair shops offer time-saving repair services at professional standards.

The new Meyle-Original Porsche control arm repair kits with mounting parts are now available under the Meyle part numbers 416 050 0000/S, 416 050 0004/S, 416 050 0005/S, and 416 050 0008/S.

The Hamburg-based manufacturer is currently the only aftermarket supplier to offer full-service kits for the Porsche control arm repair.