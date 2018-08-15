Meyle Expands Meyle-HD Brake Disc Portfolio

Meyle has further expanded its portfolio of brake discs in Meyle‑PD quality.

The Hamburg-based manufacturer has created 14 new references for the Meyle-PD brake disc. The company has opted for a single-component brake disc for BMW applications in order to ensure resistance to oxidation and corrosion. It is manufactured from a single steel casting, which makes it possible to coat the entire surface of the brake disc and prevent corrosion.

Several material characteristics of the brake disc promote consistent, optimal performance for its entire service life, such as higher-carbon composition which makes the brake disc more resistant to heat than conventional discs.

The higher percentage of carbon makes the Meyle-PD brake discs more torsion-resistant, particularly during the braking process when temperatures can reach a few hundred degrees Celsius. This results in no unpleasant vibrations in the steering wheel for the driver.

Meyle-PD brake discs are tested and certified in accordance with the ECE R90 quality standards. The discs need to be able to withstand frequent braking in everyday and extreme situations without sustaining damage. As of November 2016, the ECE R90 quality standard is required for replacement brake discs for all newly licensed vehicles.