MEYLE Expands Full-Service Kits Offered

MEYLE has announced the addition of another 14 MEYLE full-service solutions consisting of the stabilizer assembly and coupling rods designed in MEYLE‑HD quality. For most of the new kits, MEYLE is the only company to supply aftermarket customers.

The MEYLE full-service solution comes complete with the stabilizer assembly and coupling rods, all parts in MEYLE‑HD quality, supplying repair professionals with an ideally matching set of aftermarket parts allowing them to replace defective components swiftly and easily. The stabilizer assembly comes ready to be installed and includes the mounts and, for most kits, also the retaining latches. Most of the MEYLE stabilizers feature rubber-to-metal bonds with vulcanized mounts making them extremely durable and less vulnerable to wear thanks to their premium-grade product finish.

MEYLE stabilizer links are a manifestation of the MEYLE‑HD principle. By refining individual properties, part durability is significantly increased: For example, using a larger and more robust ball head of 22 millimeters in diameter increases the surface area, resulting in reduced surface pressure given the same impact force, which in turn minimizes part wear.

MEYLE‑HD stabilizer link also has increased stability due to the ball pin that snaps into a clip-on plastic socket made from wear-resistant polyoxymethylene plastic material (POM) which, due to its retaining latches, fits snugly into the steel housing. An additional snap ring is ultrasonically welded to the rear of the plastic socket.