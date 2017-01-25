News/Bennett Auto Supply
January 25, 2017

Mevotech Named Bennett New Vendor of the Year

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

K&M Tire Plans to Acquire Kansas-Based Becker Tire & Treading

'Toilet Paper Bandit' Steals from Texas Tire Dealer

Rotary Offering More Than Vehicle Lifts

Bolt On Technology Listed in ‘30 Most Valuable Tech Titans’

Mevotech Named Bennett New Vendor of the Year

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Bennett-New-Vendor-of-the-Year

Mevotech was recognizes as the 2016 New Vendor of the Year during Bennett Auto Supply’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on Jan. 14.

“We are absolutely honored to be recognized by Bennett for our commitment to their success,” said Scott Stone, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mevotech. “Many congratulations to the team at Bennett for 60 amazing years in the aftermarket. We are proud to be a part of the Bennett crew and look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Bennett Auto Supply began selling Mevotech Supreme chassis components in 2016, and Mevotech offered staff at local Bennett stores in-depth training during its first year with the company. Bennett employees at the company’s warehouse and 36 stores voted for Metovech to receive the award.

Show Full Article