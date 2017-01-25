Mevotech Named Bennett New Vendor of the Year

Mevotech was recognizes as the 2016 New Vendor of the Year during Bennett Auto Supply’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on Jan. 14.

“We are absolutely honored to be recognized by Bennett for our commitment to their success,” said Scott Stone, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mevotech. “Many congratulations to the team at Bennett for 60 amazing years in the aftermarket. We are proud to be a part of the Bennett crew and look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Bennett Auto Supply began selling Mevotech Supreme chassis components in 2016, and Mevotech offered staff at local Bennett stores in-depth training during its first year with the company. Bennett employees at the company’s warehouse and 36 stores voted for Metovech to receive the award.