February 2, 2017

Mevotech Hires New Sales Director

Mevotech-Charron-HeadshotMevotech has named Jeff Charron sales director.

In his new role, Charron will report to National Sales Director Ron Aparicio.

Charron has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket. Prior to joining Mevotech, he held positions as a counterman, service advisor, parts manager and also once owned an independent auto repair facility.

“It’s exciting to welcome Jeff to the Mevotech team,” said Aparicio. “Jeff is an experienced, industry savvy veteran who understands the needs of our customer, and understands of the needs of the technician. His valuable mix of technical knowledge and practical experience is exactly what Mevotech needs to provide our customers with best in class guidance and direction.”

