Mevotech Hires Director of Sales

January 26, 2017

Mevotech-Roger-ReevesMevotech is expanding its sales team with the hiring of Roger Reeves as director of sales.

In his new role, Reeves will report to Scott Stone, executive vice president, sales and marketing, and will be responsible for distribution channel sales support for O’Reilly Auto Parts group.

“I am very pleased that Roger has joined our team,” said Stone. “Over the years, Roger has represented some of the strongest brands in the Aftermarket and his distribution channel expertise ensures Mevotech will continue to provide best-in-class support for the O’Reilly group.”

Reeves has more than 26 years’ experience in the aftermarket and has held several senior sales positions. He has worked with O’Reilly team since 1993 and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University.

