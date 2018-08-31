News/Meritor
August 31, 2018

Meritor Announces Launch of All-new Website

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Alliance Tire Americas Names Hubrecht Vice President of Sales, South America

Auto Care Association Hosts Trade Mission to Chile

Meritor Announces Launch of All-new Website

Shaesta Waiz Christens Newest Goodyear Blimp "Wingfoot Three"

Pirelli Honors Suppliers for Innovation, Quality of Service and Sustainability

GCR Tires & Service Appoints New Director of Marketing & Merchandising

Corghi USA Installs its Largest Tire Changer in South Dakota Shop

Exploding Tire Lawsuit Involving Les Schwab, Toyo Revived

ATD’s Tire Pros Officially Launches Million-Dollar Ad Campaign

The Most Common Fall Auto Repairs? Get Ready for Suspension and Engine Work

Meritor, Inc. has announced the launch of an all-new, meritor.com website that enhances the user experience and showcases the company’s extensive history, global reach, broad product portfolio and commitment to social responsibility.

Highlights of the new site include:

  • Access to more than 150 products
  • Ability to filter products by region and/or application
  • Unique hotspot descriptors for education and training
  • Simplified and intuitive navigation
  • Optimized browser-agnostic design
  • Enhanced mobile experience for multiple platform access

“The launch of meritor.com is not a migration or a refresh, but a complete rebuild with a clean, modern design that reflects Meritor’s evolution as an advanced technology and solutions innovator in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Krista Sohm, vice president, Marketing & Communications for Meritor. “It is an essential resource for our customers, the investment community, media and other stakeholders.”

Show Full Article