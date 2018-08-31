Meritor Announces Launch of All-new Website
Meritor, Inc. has announced the launch of an all-new, meritor.com website that enhances the user experience and showcases the company’s extensive history, global reach, broad product portfolio and commitment to social responsibility.
Highlights of the new site include:
- Access to more than 150 products
- Ability to filter products by region and/or application
- Unique hotspot descriptors for education and training
- Simplified and intuitive navigation
- Optimized browser-agnostic design
- Enhanced mobile experience for multiple platform access
“The launch of meritor.com is not a migration or a refresh, but a complete rebuild with a clean, modern design that reflects Meritor’s evolution as an advanced technology and solutions innovator in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Krista Sohm, vice president, Marketing & Communications for Meritor. “It is an essential resource for our customers, the investment community, media and other stakeholders.”