Meritor Announces Launch of All-new Website

Meritor, Inc. has announced the launch of an all-new, meritor.com website that enhances the user experience and showcases the company’s extensive history, global reach, broad product portfolio and commitment to social responsibility.

Highlights of the new site include:

Access to more than 150 products

Ability to filter products by region and/or application

Unique hotspot descriptors for education and training

Simplified and intuitive navigation

Optimized browser-agnostic design

Enhanced mobile experience for multiple platform access

“The launch of meritor.com is not a migration or a refresh, but a complete rebuild with a clean, modern design that reflects Meritor’s evolution as an advanced technology and solutions innovator in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Krista Sohm, vice president, Marketing & Communications for Meritor. “It is an essential resource for our customers, the investment community, media and other stakeholders.”