Mercedes-Benz Approves Rotary Lifts for its Dealerships

Mercedes-Benz USA has approved the Rotary SM14SW Shockwave-equipped four-post lift and the SPOA10SW Shockwave-equipped two-post lift for use in its North American Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

“Rotary’s Shockwave-equipped lifts are allowing dealers to perform routine vehicle service and maintenance more efficiently,” says Mark Fitzpatrick, Rotary OEM account manager. “Mercedes-Benz recently introduced Express Service, offering routine vehicle maintenance service while the customer waits, with no appointment necessary, at many of its dealerships. The Rotary Shockwave lifts are ideal for Express Service because they allow techs to get the job done quickly so they can complete more jobs in a day, while at the same time building customer loyalty by getting customers’ cars back to them faster.”

The Rotary closed-front SM14SW four-post lift has a lifting capacity of 14,000 lbs. and a rise height of 78.75 inches, providing more work area under the vehicle. Its 35-second rise time and 18-second descent mean an SM14SW can raise and lower a vehicle in less time than it takes a standard four-post lift to go up.

The Rotary SPOA10SW two-post asymmetrical lift features 10,000 lbs. of capacity for lifting cars and light trucks, with a design that rotates the columns toward the rear of the vehicle with each column’s arms at a different length to allow for maximum door opening capabilities for interior access. It can be customized with multiple adapters, including a three-position flip-up adapter that can be used as a flat pad or with one of two differing-heights studs flipped up, offering three adapters in one easy-to-use package.

All Shockwave-equipped lifts are battery-operated, with built-in chargers that run on 110V current. This patent-pending approach eliminates the need for expensive 230V wiring, reducing installation costs by more than 80 percent.

The Rotary SM14SW four-post lift and SPOA10SW two-post lift have both been third-party tested and Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) certified to meet industry safety and performance standards. They are now available through the Mercedes-Benz Standard Service Equipment Program.

To learn more about Rotary Shockwave-equipped lifts, and view educational videos, visit www.rotarylift.com/Shockwave.