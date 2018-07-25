Meet the 2018 Ed Wagner Leadership Award Recipients

The Tire Industry Association announced its 2018 Hall of Fame Honorees, which will be honored at the Tire Industry Honors event at SEMA on Oct. 29.

Get to know the honorees:

Mike Baggett – Retired, Yokohama Tire Corporation

Mike Baggett began his career in the tire industry 46 years ago serving the OTR Tire industry in all facets of the business. He has owned an OTR dealership and worked for three major tire manufacturers. Mike was instrumental in the introduction of the Giant Radial Tire to the mining industry, as well worked on the development of one of the first OTR Tracking systems, and a second one in his current position at Yokohama. Mike has been a proven leader holding top-level executive positions with major corporations such as Bridgestone Firestone, Michelin (TCI), Cobre Tire, and Yokohama Tire Corporation USA. He has also been involved in the OTR retread business both as owner of Southern Tire and later on with Bridgestone and Cobre Tire. Mike retired from Yokomaha Tire Corporation in April 2017.

Freda Pratt-Boyer – Senior Auditor, Purcell Tire & Rubber Company

Freda Pratt-Boyer began her career in the tire industry over 45 years ago with Purcell Tire & Rubber Company. Over the course of her career, Freda has worked in retail, commercial, retread plant, and wholesale distribution centers in managerial positions. She has served as operations manager, region manager, and now as Senior Auditor for Purcell. These years of service have given her the opportunity to become a leader in the industry and are proof of her determination and ability to promote and advance the standards of the tire industry. Freda is a former member of the TIA Board of Directors and is also the second woman to serve as Board President. She is a decisive manager who vigorously promotes education, training, and customer service to all levels of the tire industry.