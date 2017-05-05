McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

McCarthy Tire Service has purchased the commercial division of Sandone Tire in Scranton, Pa. Sandone’s retail stores were not part of the agreement.

“We are pleased to welcome Sandone Tire’s commercial customers into the McCarthy Tire family,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “This acquisition will expand our coverage in the northeastern and central Pennsylvania market area.”

Sandone Tire’s truck tire sales and service operations will join McCarthy’s current commercial location in nearby Dickson City, with eight employees staying on.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McCarthy Tire operates more than 50 locations on the east coast, including eight Bandag plants.