April 28, 2017

McCarthy Tire Expands Reading Operations with Larger Facility

Commercial tire dealer McCarthy Tire Service has relocated its operations in Reading, Pa., to a 32,000 square-foot facility about 2 miles away.

With the larger facility, McCarthy Tire plans to expand capacity by increasing its existing commercial tire sales and services, and adding fleet mechanical services, engine diagnostic work, and heavy duty truck repair. The new location will still offer complete automotive services for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks.

“We wanted to expand the services we offer our customers,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “This new location has the room we need to grow. It is perfectly situated with easy access for both our commercial and retail customers.”

The new facility is located at Oesterling Drive, formerly the home of Kreitz Construction Services.

McCarthy Tire operates more than 50 locations along the East Coast, including eight Bandag retread plants .

 

