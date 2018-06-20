News/construction tires
June 20, 2018

Maxam Tire Introduces New Construction Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Maxam MS913 construction tire
The Maxam MS913

Maxam Tire North America Inc. has introduced the all-new MS913 as the latest product development to compliment the current comprehensive line-up for OTR applications.

The E3/L3 rock lug pattern of the MS913 combines traction in all off-road conditions with an open shoulder design which contributes to increased reliability, durability and performance, Maxam says.
“Enhancing our existing Maxam product line and first-class business solutions, the MS913 combines premium compounding technology and cost-efficient bias construction to deliver industry-leading performance and value,” said Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales and marketing for Maxam Tire North America Inc. says.
The Maxam MS913 utilizes a heavy-duty under tread for improved puncture resistance and sidewall protection with wear and cut resistant compounds for added safety and reduction of downtime-related costs.
The MS913 is currently available to order in five core sizes for various E3/L3 vehicle applications to suit the needs of your business. For additional information, please visit maxamtirena.com.
