Maxam Tire Introduces New Construction Tire

Maxam Tire North America Inc. has introduced the all-new MS913 as the latest product development to compliment the current comprehensive line-up for OTR applications.

The E3/L3 rock lug pattern of the MS913 combines traction in all off-road conditions with an open shoulder design which contributes to increased reliability, durability and performance, Maxam says.

“Enhancing our existing Maxam product line and first-class business solutions, the MS913 combines premium compounding technology and cost-efficient bias construction to deliver industry-leading performance and value,” said Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales and marketing for Maxam Tire North America Inc. says.

The Maxam MS913 utilizes a heavy-duty under tread for improved puncture resistance and sidewall protection with wear and cut resistant compounds for added safety and reduction of downtime-related costs.