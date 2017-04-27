News/Maxam Tire North America Inc.
April 27, 2017

Maxam Tire Launches E-commerce, Extends Service Hours

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Denso Names New Americas Head

S.C. Recognizes Bridgestone Facility for Safety

Automotive Oil Change Association Announces 2017 Board of Directors

Maxam Tire Launches E-commerce, Extends Service Hours

OTC Launches 30-Ton Steering King Pin Set

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

AAPEX 2017 Registration Open

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

Korhonen Hired as Nokian CEO

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

Maxam Tire North America Inc. has increased its customer service operating hours to support the increasing demand for the full line of Maxam specialty tire products. The company has also added an online e-commerce platform.

“As our distribution throughout North America continues to grow, we realized the need to extend our service hours to continue providing the highest level of customer support throughout North America,” said Christopher Johnson, chief marketing officer.

Maxam’s new customer service hours are 8:00 a.m. (EST) to 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Located in Danvers, Ma., Maxam Tire North America Inc. is a division of Maxam Tire International SARL which designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of off-the-road specialty tire products.

Show Full Article