Maxam Tire Launches E-commerce, Extends Service Hours

Maxam Tire North America Inc. has increased its customer service operating hours to support the increasing demand for the full line of Maxam specialty tire products. The company has also added an online e-commerce platform.

“As our distribution throughout North America continues to grow, we realized the need to extend our service hours to continue providing the highest level of customer support throughout North America,” said Christopher Johnson, chief marketing officer.

Maxam’s new customer service hours are 8:00 a.m. (EST) to 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Located in Danvers, Ma., Maxam Tire North America Inc. is a division of Maxam Tire International SARL which designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of off-the-road specialty tire products.