Maxam Tire International Ltd. announced that its president has retired and its North American president will now take the helm of its global operations.

In a letter to its customers, Maxam said Martin West, its president, retired at the end of October. Troy Kline, Maxam Tire North America president, has been appointed to succeed him.

The full letter to Maxam Tire customers about the global leadership change is below from Robert Sherkin, chairman and CEO of Maxam Tire, a business unit of Sailun Group Co.

“To our Valued Customers,

“Today we are announcing some meaningful organizational changes to our global Maxam specialty tire business. Following a distinguished and impressive tenure with Sailun Group Co. Limited, Martin West has elected to retire at the end of October 2018.

“We wish to sincerely thank Martin for his impact to our business and culture; his leadership contributions are both numerous and distinguished. From 2010, Martin led the introduction of the Sailun Group’s PLT and TBR portfolio across Europe by developing a first-class network of distributors in each of our priority markets. From a near zero base starting point, Martin built European revenues to a considerable segment of the Sailun Group’s business worldwide. As he built the business he built equity and value for the Sailun brand by developing and launching numerous new tire patterns to include: Sailun Atrezzo Eco and Sailun Atrezzo Elite and promoted them through effective marketing and sales support. Since becoming Maxam Global President in 2016, Martin successfully led numerous business and commercial programs which have enabled sustained global growth for Maxam over the past 24 months. His leadership has resulted in significantly enhanced recognition for the Maxam brand in numerous sectors: especially the mining and agricultural industries.

“We wish Martin and his family unparalleled happiness in his retirement.

“To ensure a seamless and disciplined transition over the coming months, we are excited to appoint Troy Kline President of Maxam Tire North America Inc., to assume full responsibility for European operations. Troy is a tested and successful operator. Following an eight-year career in heavy equipment manufacturing, he brings over eighteen years of specialty tire experience in roles of increasing responsibility at Galaxy, GPX, MITL and Trelleborg. Troy is a founding leader for Maxam’s specialty tire business and has consistently built enterprise value, customer trust and the Maxam brand during his tenure. Troy is unwaveringly focused on delivering meaningful customer relationships, exceptional customer experience and unsurpassed product solutions. In addition, Troy has consistently built world class professional customer teams to enhance Maxam’s position in the marketplace. Troy has already begun to assume strategic leadership and operational responsibilities for Maxam’s European business coincident with this important transition.

“We would like to thank our customers for your continued support and trust in the Maxam brand and wish to assure you that we will continue to deliver our commitments on product performance, customer service and supply chain excellence through this transition.

“Should you have any questions or suggestions as it relates to this announcement, please do not hesitate to contact me.

“Thank you again for your partnership.

“Sincerely,

“Robert Sherkin

“Chairman and Chief Executive Officer – MAXAM Tire

“[email protected].”