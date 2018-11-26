Max Finkelstein Inc. To Add Bridgestone Consumer Tire Lines

Wholesale tire distributor Max Finkelstein Inc. has added Bridgestone consumer tires to its inventory.

Sean Franciscus, director of supply chain for Max Finkelstein, said the company entered into a partnership with Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Nov. 19 to distribute Bridgestone, Firestone, and Fuzion brand passenger & light truck tires throughout its service footprint. He said Bridgestone, Firestone and Fuzion tires will be available to order from the company starting Dec. 1.

“Based on the successful growth of Max Finkelstein, Inc., strategically adding to our product offering makes natural sense. We believe this is a favorable environment for MFi, Bridgestone, and each of our incumbent suppliers to increase marketshare. We are extremely proud of our existing vendor relationships and our performance with those partners and plan to continue building on those while we strengthen our brand offering.”

Max Finkelstein Inc. offers an array of products from consumer to commercial, specialty and lawn tires. Its current brands include Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Pirelli, Kumho, Falken, Kenda, Presa Ohtsu, Americus and Vercelli.

This story will be updated.