News/Bridgestone Americas
November 26, 2018

Max Finkelstein Inc. To Add Bridgestone Consumer Tire Lines

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Top Shop Tip: Fill a Need in Your Community

Synchrony Financial, TireGet Partner to Provide Financing to Consumers

Carey Mellor Returns to Management Team at The Hybrid Shop

Pirelli Partners With Alfa Romeo Driving Academy

52 Technicians Honored At ASE Annual Meeting

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

Wholesale tire distributor Max Finkelstein Inc. has added Bridgestone consumer tires to its inventory.

Sean Franciscus, director of supply chain for Max Finkelstein, said the company entered into a partnership with Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Nov. 19 to distribute Bridgestone, Firestone, and Fuzion brand passenger & light truck tires throughout its service footprint. He said Bridgestone, Firestone and Fuzion tires will be available to order from the company starting Dec. 1.

“Based on the successful growth of Max Finkelstein, Inc., strategically adding to our product offering makes natural sense.  We believe this is a favorable environment for MFi, Bridgestone, and each of our incumbent suppliers to increase marketshare.  We are extremely proud of our existing vendor relationships and our performance with those partners and plan to continue building on those while we strengthen our brand offering.”

Max Finkelstein Inc. offers an array of products from consumer to commercial, specialty and lawn tires. Its current brands include Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Pirelli, Kumho, Falken, Kenda, Presa Ohtsu, Americus and Vercelli.
This story will be updated. 
Show Full Article