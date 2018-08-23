Mavis Discount Tire has been nominated to be recognized at a New York state organization’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrations in October.

The Nassau BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services), located outside New York City, is recognizing Mavis and other businesses in the area or their exemplary hiring practices. The Long Island Working Partnership, an ACCES-VR consortium, is the organizer of this event where the company will be honored, according to a post on Mavis Discount Tire’s Facebook page.

“ACCES-VR assists individuals with disabilities to achieve and maintain employment and to support independent living through training, education, rehabilitation, and career development. At Mavis, we share ACCES-VR’s commitment to ensuring all individuals with disabilities who want to work have the opportunity to achieve employment and independence,” the company’s Facebook post continued.