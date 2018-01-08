Mavis Acquires Kauffman Tire’s Retail Business

Kauffman Tire, Inc. (“Kauffman Tire”), announced today that it will sell its 69 retail locations across Georgia and Florida to Mavis Discount Tire (“Mavis”).

“We’ve admired Kauffman Tire for years. It’s a strong operator with a great reputation and complimentary offerings in a new geography for Mavis,” said David Sorbaro, Mavis’ Co-Chief Executive Officer. “We’re very excited to welcome the Kauffman Tire stores into the Mavis family and look forward to building a significant retail presence in the South East.”

“This is an excellent development in Kauffman Tire’s history. We’re pleased our retail stores will continue to be operated by a family-run business and feel this is a natural fit and great outcome for our employees and customers,” said Mark Kauffman Chief Executive Officer of Kauffman Tire. “We can now turn our attention to focus on growing our significant wholesale distribution business.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mavis Discount Tire, based in Millwood, New York is one of the largest independent multi-brand tire dealers in the United States and offers a menu of additional services including brakes, alignments, suspension, shocks, struts, oil changes, battery replacement and exhaust work. The Company now has more than 400 tire retail locations across seven states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia and Florida.

Kauffman Tire, based in Atlanta, Georgia is one of the largest multi-brand wholesale tire distributors in the United States distributing a wide array of tires including consumer, medium commercial, farm, specialty, and OTR tires. The Company has 14 distribution centers spread across seven states and a fleet of 200 vehicles serving customers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, and Ohio.

