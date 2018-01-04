The Tire Industry Association (TIA) announced that Marvin Bozarth, its senior technical consultant, will officially retire at its 2018 Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference in late February.

Bozarth has been with TIA since 1990 and has served as the Executive Director of the American Retreaders Association (ARA) and International Tire and Rubber Association (ITRA) from 1991-2002. He joined TIA as its senior technical consultant in 2002 and has been a resource for TIA members on the retreading and repairing industries.

“Marvin has helped so many people over his career that we wanted to make sure he had a chance to take the stage one last time,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA’s senior vice president of training. “It’s an opportunity for him to give attendees his insight into the future of the industry and to thank those who have helped him along the way. Anyone who knows Marvin knows that OTR retreading is his first love in the tire business, so his retirement at the OTR Conference and a spot on the program were a natural fit.”

Bozarth will speak on the future of the retreading and repairing industries at TIA’s 63rd Annual OTR Conference, which will be held from February 21-24 at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.