Martins’ Industries Launches New Impact Wrench Support Stand

Martins’ Industries, a tire equipment manufacturer, is launching a new, innovative mobile impact wrench support stand designed to reduce fatigue normally associated with repeatedly lifting and torquing an impact wrench. The new stand is compatible with most impact wrenches and features a solid gas cylinder and a steel bracket for maximum strength, stability and durability, according to the company.

The new mobile impact wrench support stand was designed to support the weight of an impact wrench (up to 50 lbs.) and enhance precision by allowing users to move the wrench freely in all directions while installing lug nuts. When not in function, a secure locking system will safeguard the impact wrench onto the tray. The tray can also be used to set lug nuts, covers and indicators within arm’s reach.

Our “customers have expressed the need to have a practical product that will aid the technicians and prevent injuries from lifting and torqueing an impact wrench,” says Martin Depelteau, founder and president.

The new stand was designed in Canada by Martins’ Industries’ in-house design team, part of a continuous effort to provide accessible, efficient and ergonomic products designed to improve the productivity and working conditions of their customers.