Mark Your Calendars for The 2018 Asian Retread Conference

The Asian Retread Conference will come back to Malaysia for a second time.

From Oct. 2-3, the 2018 conference invites tire retreaders, material suppliers, fleet operators, logistics companies, public transport firms and aviation sectors to learn about the latest technologies on manufacturing, equipment and performance of retreads.

The theme of the conference, taking place at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, is “Better, Faster, Cheaper.”

Industry experts will tackle topics related to technical, environmental and business challenges in the retreading sector. To register for the conference, go to asianretreadconference.com