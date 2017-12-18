News/Remove term: Asian Retread Conference Asian Retread Conference
December 18, 2017

Mark Your Calendars for The 2018 Asian Retread Conference

Asian Retread Conference 2018
The Asian Retread Conference 2018 will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Asian Retread Conference will come back to Malaysia for a second time.

From Oct. 2-3, the 2018 conference invites tire retreaders, material suppliers, fleet operators, logistics companies, public transport firms and aviation sectors to learn about the latest technologies on manufacturing, equipment and performance of retreads.

The theme of the conference, taking place at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, is “Better, Faster, Cheaper.”

Industry experts will tackle topics related to technical, environmental and business challenges in the retreading sector. To register for the conference, go to asianretreadconference.com

