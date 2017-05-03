News/Marangoni
May 3, 2017

Marangoni Releases New Extreme Performance Ringtread

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Marangoni Tread North America has introduced the Ringtread RTL SA 16/32-inch to its XP Extreme Performance line of Splice-Less retreads.

The splice-less spread axle tread uses Marangoni’s Ringtread technology and innovative compound to increase mileage and reduce premature wear when used in spread axle or multi-axle trailer applications, the company said.

According to Marangoni, the Ringtread XP Extreme Performance line exceeds the benefits of the Ringtread system.

The Ringtread XP Extreme Performance line also includes drive treads, such as: (Extreme Fuel Saving) RDA-E 25/320-inch SmartWay-verified, (Extreme Traction) RDG100 26/32-inch, (Extreme Mileage) RDG200 27/32-inch, (Wide Base) RDAone 23/32” SmartWay-verified, and (Severe Service) RDY-HM+ 30/32-inch.

For more information about the new retread, visit na.marangoni.com.

