Marangoni Promotes Martin Kalagin as Central Technical Service Director

Marangoni Retreading Systems has announced the appointment of Martin Kalagin as central technical service director.

Kalagin will define and implement the rules and the global guidelines, align the local plans and resources and coordinate the activities of all technical service teams of Marangoni’s European business and overseas.

Kalagin joined Marangoni in 2007, and has worked several management roles at the company in Europe and Asia. Prior to Marangoni, he had been a job with Bridgestone for 11 years.

“Because of his technical background and more than 30 years experience in the field of tires and retreading, Martin perfectly understands the Technical Service requirements of our customers and is well suited to direct his organization to meet their demands in every aspect,” said Dino Maggioni, Marangoni Group CEO. “Through his appointment to head of the Central Technical Service we are taking another step to show our continued commitment to providing the highest possible level of customer service in the retread industry.”