Marangoni Hosts U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black

Marangoni Tread North America hosted U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black during Made in America week at their headquarters in Madison, Tenn., to promote the retreading industry.

The visit was part of Marangoni Tread North America’s recent initiation of a petition to the president to urge him to fill the vacant seat within USITC. During the campaign for the petition, Marangoni sent out invitations to 11 U.S. senators and representatives requesting a meeting to discuss free and fair trade on behalf of the entire American Retread Industry.

U.S. Congresswoman Black’s office was the first to respond and expressed an interest in learning more about the impact of dumping low quality, non retreadable, one life tires into America.

The Congressman’s visit also coincided with Marangoni’s launch of the Retread Instead initiative that is meant to further enhance the awareness of the benefits of retreading as a whole.