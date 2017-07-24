News/Diane Black
July 24, 2017

Marangoni Hosts U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama Sponsors Chelsea FC Sleeve

Vehicle Inspection Systems Awarded Brake Tester Contract from Indiana

Western PA Tire Dealer Association Baseball Tickets Available

New Market Study on OTR Tires Released

Michelin Closes Acquisition of NexTraq

Shop Fix Academy Offers New Membership Option

TIA Board of Directors Elects Leaders

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

Avon Tyres Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

Carlstar Group Opens New Distribution Center

Marangoni Tread North America hosted U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black during Made in America week at their headquarters in Madison, Tenn., to promote the retreading industry.

The visit was part of Marangoni Tread North America’s recent initiation of a petition to the president to urge him to fill the vacant seat within USITC. During the campaign for the petition, Marangoni sent out invitations to 11 U.S. senators and representatives requesting a meeting to discuss free and fair trade on behalf of the entire American Retread Industry.

U.S. Congresswoman Black’s office was the first to respond and expressed an interest in learning more about the impact of dumping low quality, non retreadable, one life tires into America.

The Congressman’s visit also coincided with Marangoni’s launch of the Retread Instead initiative that is meant to further enhance the awareness of the benefits of retreading as a whole.

Show Full Article