Marangoni Hosts Congressman Jim Cooper

Marangoni Tread North America hosted U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper at its headquarters in to promote “Retread Instead.”

“The Retread Instead campaign is meant to further enhance the overall awareness of the benefits of retreading as a whole and we need to band together as an industry to combat the low quality non retreadable tires,” said Bill Sweatman, president of Marangoni Tread North America.

Sweatman presented the important role retreading plays economically and environmentally to Congressman Cooper. The presentation also included concern for the 60,000 retreading related jobs that are being threaten as a result of the ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission not to impose tariffs on truck and bus tires produced in China, Marangoni said.

Congressman Cooper represents Tennessee’s 5th district which includes Nashville.

To learn more about the Retread Instead campaign, visit www.retreadinstead.net.