Marangoni Celebrates Anniversary of Italian HQ

Marangoni is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Rovereto, Italy based headquarters. The location currently houses Marangoni’s global research and development center in addition to its production area. Since 1968, the bond between the city and the company has grown stronger and led to a history of passion and success according to the company.

The company has 10 production plants on five continents and employs 1,300 people while continuously investing in technologies in order to meet the requirements of transportation fleets all over the world.

At the Rovereto R&D center, Marangoni develops pre-cured treads, such as the Ringtread RTL SA that was designed for the US market and winner of the Heavy Duty Trucking Top 20 Products award.

However, market demand continues to evolve: this is why Marangoni is now committed to finding solutions to create the compounds of the future, using cutting-edge materials and processes, some of which were unknown until a few years ago.

In recent weeks, the company has hosted groups of students from the University of Trento at the plant, who are involved in the challenge launched by the company as part of the “Innovation Olympics”, an action learning programme created by the IXL Center in Boston, which has been adopted by some of the world’s most prestigious universities. As shown in the video teaser specifically made for this initiative, the participants will be busy until the end of May seeking innovative solutions for the future of the retreading sector.

‘The field of logistics and of goods and people transport are changing rapidly in the wake of globalization and the growth of e-commerce, at a pace accelerated by the more and more widespread use of the most innovative and pervasive technologies,” said Dino Maggioni, managing director of the Marangoni Group. “This is taking place at a time when the world can no longer afford not to use raw materials and energy responsibly and conscientiously, where the economy is becoming increasingly circular and where tire retreading is playing an even more prominent role. Once again, in times of change, it is essential to know how to manage technological innovation.”