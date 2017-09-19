Mann+Hummel Testing Brake Dust Filter

Mann+Hummel is currently testing a new brake dust particulate filter that works to reduce the particulates created while braking.

Brake dust contributes considerably towards the pollution caused by particulates from road traffic. More than 90% of brake dust consists of ultra-fine particles, which have a negative effect on human health, Mann + Humme said.

After successful lab tests, the brake dust particulate filter is now being tested in the “fine dust eater” fleet by Mann+Hummel to measure performance in real driving conditions. The filter can be adapted to existing installation space in the area of the brake disc and is suitable for all types of vehicles. The robust housing of the filter fitted close to the brake caliper allows the filter to prevent the emission directly at the source of fine dust to the ambient air.

In addition to automotive use, the brake dust particulate filter can also be used in commercial vehicles and railway applications.