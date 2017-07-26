Mann+Hummel Acquires Jack Filter Lufttechnik, Hungaria

The Mann+Hummel Group has signed an agreement to acquire the companies Jack Filter Lufttechnik and Jack Filter Hungaria.

With the acquisition of Jack Filter, Mann+Hummel is expanding its product range primarily in the area of high efficiency particulate air filter filters. The company also has better access to additional HVAC market segments as well as two state-of-the-art production facilities in Austria and Hungary, it said.

“This acquisition is a perfect fit for our corporate strategy,” Alfred Weber, president & CEO of Mann+Hummel. “It gives us the opportunity for further growth in the Non-Automotive segment. The state-of-the-art production facilities and the expertise of the employees who work there will help us to continue to achieve Leadership in Filtration. We look forward to working with all Jack Filter employees.”

The managing partner of Jack Filter, Alexander Gaggl, is taking on a management role in the global Intelligent Air Solutions business area at Mann+Hummel.

Information about the purchase price has not been disclosed.