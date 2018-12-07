MAM Software has added 156 new dealer locations over the last 18 months to its lineup of VAST software users.

The increase in dealer locations demonstrates the industry’s growing recognition of the financial and operational benefits that VAST delivers, MAM Software said. The new locations also helped enhance the company’s investment in research and development, which has led to many new features being added to VAST and existing functionality being upgraded and improved.

New developments include:

MAM Commerce integration – Built on MAM Software’s OpenWebs e-commerce and Autocat catalog platforms, MAM Commerce is a suite of connectivity and catalog solutions that enables businesses to collaborate and transact online with reduced costs and greater efficiency.

MAM CarSide Integration – Enhancements to MAM Software's Digital Inspection Application, MAM CarSide. Enhancements include two-way workflow process efficiencies and a new two-way texting feature to better communicate with customers through the inspection and work-order process.

Shared Inventory – For those with retail and commercial locations located within the same facility as a wholesale warehouse, VAST now has the ability to share the warehouse inventory in all of the locations (profit centers).

BAYiQ Integration – VAST now supports a full two-way integration with BAYiQ's API for customer loyalty programs.

“We are pleased to bring on new locations and adding more customers to the MAM Software family. We pride ourselves on providing solutions that are robust and user-friendly through the latest enhancements to our product suite,” said John Fischer, vice president of sales and marketing at MAM Software. The current version of VAST has been well received and we hope to continue our success into the new year.”