MAHLE Introduces ShopPRO Commercial Jacks and Lifting Equipment

MAHLE Service Solutions has partnered with Gray Manufacturing to supplement its offering of A/C, fluid, diagnostics and nitrogen service equipment, by creating ShopPRO – a full line of hydraulic and pneumatic lift equipment for the commercial vehicle market.

The ShopPRO product line includes 12 product categories: air lifts, axle jacks, component lifts, engine stands, fluid handling, forklift jacks, service jacks, shop cranes, shop presses, support stands, vehicle lifts and wheel service equipment.

“Each piece of ShopPRO equipment is made in the U.S. at Gray’s manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, Missouri and adheres to the high standards promised in the MAHLE guarantee,” said Andreas Huber, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions, “which includes the assurance of innovation, reliability and product consistency that comes with the Gray Manufacturing name.”

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions and the complete line of ShopPRO products, visit MAHLE’s website.