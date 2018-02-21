News/Giant OTR
February 21, 2018

Magna Tyres to Produce at Full Capacity in 2018

Due to an anticipated shortage of its major competitors brands based on industry forecasts, the scheduled increase in OEM rigid dumper production and increased production at mine sites, Magna Tyres is planning to increase its giant tire production to full capacity to supply tire needs for 2018.

Size implemented with priority production:

• 27.00R49
• 33.00R51
• 40.00R57
• 46/90R57

The company has undertaken the production change to meet changing market conditions. Additional capacity will be allocated for 63-inch tires, rigid dumper tires and 51/57 inch loader tires. These strategic production adjustments have been taken to avoid the overheated market demand of the all known “2007-situation” for giant tires. According to the company, Magna expects the increased maximum production capacity will be challenged to meet the high demand of its partners.

 