News/Agricultural tires
August 2, 2018

Magna Tyres Introduces New AG23 for Agri Trucks, Trailers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Magna Tyres ag tire AG 23
Magna Tyres’ AG 23

Magna Tyres has launched the AG23, a tire specifically designed for agriculture trucks and trailers with a special tread design optimized for agriculture and transport purposes.

The AG23, manufactured and produced in the Netherlands, uses a premium rubber compound for increased working hours on the tire and an improved maximum load-bearing capacity.

It has a radial construction to provide improved load performance and has a low rolling resistance and enhanced operator comfort. With a tread depth of 17 mm, the tire performs well in severe industrial conditions, the company says.

The tire will be available in the size 24R20.5 and has a maximum single load bearing of 7.100 kg at 80 km/h.