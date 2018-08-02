Magna Tyres Introduces New AG23 for Agri Trucks, Trailers

Magna Tyres has launched the AG23, a tire specifically designed for agriculture trucks and trailers with a special tread design optimized for agriculture and transport purposes.

The AG23, manufactured and produced in the Netherlands, uses a premium rubber compound for increased working hours on the tire and an improved maximum load-bearing capacity.

It has a radial construction to provide improved load performance and has a low rolling resistance and enhanced operator comfort. With a tread depth of 17 mm, the tire performs well in severe industrial conditions, the company says.

The tire will be available in the size 24R20.5 and has a maximum single load bearing of 7.100 kg at 80 km/h.