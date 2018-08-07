Magna Tyres Expands OTR Production at Netherlands Plant

Just six months after its grand opening in January, Magna Tyres’ plant in the town of Hardenberg in the Netherlands is expanding.

The expansion – which almost doubles the plant’s production capacity – has already been completed. New capacity was added to keep up with growing demand for the Magna’s 26.5R25 and 29.5R25 OTR sizes. This improves product availability and will also increase the Magna Tyres Group growth, the company says.

The 29.5R25 Magna MA02 is an E3+ / L3+ tire and is designed for wheel loaders, dumpers, scrapers and bulldozers. The wide shoulders increase the contact surface for more traction. The rubber compound, which we use for all OTR tires from Magna, offers the best result against chip, chunk and tread wear. The reinforced shoulder and sidewall protection offers resistance against impacts. The carcass is all-steel radial and the advanced construction with improved belt layers contribute to improved comfort and heat build-up resistance, thus longer service life.

The 26.5R25 Magna M-Terrain is an E4 tire with a remarkably deep and robust profile, designed for heavy dumper applications in day mines, excavations, scrap processing sites and for transports in underground mines. The same wide shoulder area that is so characteristic of the MA02 is also found in the M-Terrain and offers grip in challenging off-road conditions.