News/Magna Tyres Group
August 7, 2018

Magna Tyres Expands OTR Production at Netherlands Plant

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Top Shop Tip: Focus on Workplace Culture

Cooper Tire Teams Up with DoSomething.org to Launch National Tire Safety Campaign

New John Bean Website Showcases Wheel Service Products

Toyo Tires Releases Two New Long-Haul Commercial Tires

Magna Tyres Expands OTR Production at Netherlands Plant

Moody’s Report Calls for Urgent Action by ATD

ATD Begins Laying Off Employees, Downsizing

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Bloomberg: ATD Looks Toward Growth Without Goodyear, Bridgestone

Garage Gurus to Host Facebook Live Event on July 12

Netherlands plant Magna Tyres
Magna Tyres is expanding its plant in Hardenberg, a town in the eastern Netherlands.

Just six months after its grand opening in January, Magna Tyres’ plant in the town of Hardenberg in the Netherlands is expanding.

The expansion – which almost doubles the plant’s production capacity – has already been completed. New capacity was added to keep up with growing demand for the Magna’s 26.5R25 and 29.5R25 OTR sizes. This improves product availability and will also increase the Magna Tyres Group growth, the company says.

The 29.5R25 Magna MA02 is an E3+ / L3+ tire and is designed for wheel loaders, dumpers, scrapers and bulldozers. The wide shoulders increase the contact surface for more traction. The rubber compound, which we use for all OTR tires from Magna, offers the best result against chip, chunk and tread wear. The reinforced shoulder and sidewall protection offers resistance against impacts. The carcass is all-steel radial and the advanced construction with improved belt layers contribute to improved comfort and heat build-up resistance, thus longer service life.

The 26.5R25 Magna M-Terrain is an E4 tire with a remarkably deep and robust profile, designed for heavy dumper applications in day mines, excavations, scrap processing sites and for transports in underground mines. The same wide shoulder area that is so characteristic of the MA02 is also found in the M-Terrain and offers grip in challenging off-road conditions.

Show Full Article