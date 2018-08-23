News/Magna Tyres Group
August 23, 2018

Magna Introduces MA08+ Tire for Articulated Dump Trucks

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Magna Tyre Group has announced the new Magna MA 02+ tire for articulated dump trucks. The tire will be available in 875/65R29 for articulated dump trucks operating in moderate and difficult conditions.

According to the company, the Magna MA02+ has been manufactured to operate safely, effectively and comfortably and is compounded to resist tire wear and damage to the sidewall. The tire also features the E3 self-cleaning tread which improves grip and stability on the most demanding terrains.

 

