Magna Introduces MA08+ Tire for Articulated Dump Trucks

Magna Tyre Group has announced the new Magna MA 02+ tire for articulated dump trucks. The tire will be available in 875/65R29 for articulated dump trucks operating in moderate and difficult conditions.

According to the company, the Magna MA02+ has been manufactured to operate safely, effectively and comfortably and is compounded to resist tire wear and damage to the sidewall. The tire also features the E3 self-cleaning tread which improves grip and stability on the most demanding terrains.