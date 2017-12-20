Mac Tools Announces New President

Mac Tools announced Ken Hartman as its new president for Mac Tools, North America.

Hartman will bring 20 years of leadership to the company after leading significant business growth as the Vice President of Aftermarket Business at Ingersoll Rand –Thermo King. He also held leadership positions at Dover Vehicle Services and Snap-On Tools.

Ken and the Mac Tolls leadership team will focus on innovation and increased support to the Mac Tools franchise network as well as provide strategic guidance and leadership for sales marketing and business development.