Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Mac Tools has introduced a new ergonomically designed vehicle diagnostic tool, the MDT 10.

Built specifically for technicians, the MDT 10 diagnoses drivability issues with full access to a new and extensive wiring-diagram database that displays in color and covers more than 25,000 vehicle systems.

The MDT 10 is built into an Android chassis, providing a wireless vehicle connection to test components and provides enhanced on-tool resource information, scan and scope troubleshooting repair info, and specific tech tips.

The diagnostic tool comes in a rugged tablet balanced for one-handed use and features a 10.4-inch, optically bonded screen; a rear camera with flash; front camera; dual speakers; and HDMI output to an external monitor.

Additionally, the MDT 10 comes with a charging / docking station, allowing technicians to work away from the vehicle, and offers embedded training videos, Mac Tools said.

Other features include top reported DTC fixes, drive cycles, and maintenance-reset procedures, plus J-2534 device for OEM reprogramming / reflashing with separate PC and OEM software, and ability to display 16 data items or graph 8 data items simultaneously.

