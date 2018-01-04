A leading lighting solutions company for the automotive industry has appointed a director of sales for its North American auto aftermarket.

Dave Illes, a former Tenneco Inc. and Philips Automotive Lighting executive, will be responsible for Lumileds’ sales channels and customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“We are extremely excited to have Dave Illes heading up our aftermarket sales. Dave comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and sales expertise in the automotive parts industry, as well as the lighting business,” said Eric Hatty, Lumileds RVP & GM North America Automotive.

“His proven leadership and sales success in the traditional, retail, performance and commercial vehicle markets will go a long way in helping us to substantially grow and expand our business.”

Illes has over 25 years of executive sales and account management experience. During his 17 years at Tenneco, he held a variety of sales management positions, including Director of National Sales – Canada. He is a past chairman of Automotive Industry (AIA) of Canada Young Executive Society and a member of AIA Canada CEO Roundtable.

Under his new position at Lumileds, Illes will be based out of Farmington Hills, Michigan.