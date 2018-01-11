Love’s Plans 40+ New Locations, Expansion of Speedco Services

After opening more than 30 locations last year, Love’s Travel Stops announced it will open 40 new locations in 2018 and add services to its Speedco shops.

With more Love’s stores, the company said it will add thousands of new truck parking spaces, expand on-site truck and tire care services and add three hotels to Love’s Hospitality to give professional drivers more options. Its 52 Speedco locations will also add light mechanical services this year.

“We diligently listen to our customers’ needs and are dedicated to meeting them and improving professional drivers’ quality of life,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re doing our part to address the truck parking shortage by adding more than 3,100 parking spaces at newly built travel stops. Our Customers will also have increased access to reliable maintenance services because we are adding light mechanical offerings to select Speedco locations to help them get back on the road faster.”

Love’s acquired Speedco last year and is on pace for rapid growth in 2o18. This year, the company plans to bring 2,500 new jobs to communities, add automated showers at nearly all Love’s Travel Stop locations and create 42 more public laundry service locations. Over the past five years, the company has opened 147 locations.