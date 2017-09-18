Love’s Acquires Speedco from Bridgestone

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has reached an agreement with Bridgestone Americas, Inc. for the purchase of Speedco. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and certain other closing conditions.

The acquisition will add 52 trucking service and lube locations to the Love’s network, bringing the number of Love’s operated tire service and lube facilities to 323.

“The Speedco organization shares our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality and convenient services to truck drivers and fleets across the country,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman for Love’s. “The addition of the Speedco locations to Love’s is an important step in continuing to provide the highest standard of service to the trucking industry.”

Prior to closing, Speedco and Love’s will continue to operate as separate companies. During this transition period, Speedco will conduct business as usual with a continued focus on meeting the needs of customers.