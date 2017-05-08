Louisiana Bill Seeks to Replace Safety Inspection with Fee

A bill has been introduced to the Louisiana House (HB 597) that would replace Louisiana’s vehicle safety inspection program with an annual fee to the office of motor vehicles.

Louisiana is the next state to have legislature introduced that would eliminate its safety inspection program in favor of fees. Two bills were recently introduced in Texas with the same goal.

The Automotive Service Association opposes this bill and encourages all interested parties in Louisiana to contact their state representatives in opposition. TakingTheHill.com

“Repairers understand the importance of these programs. Studies have shown that vehicle safety inspection programs prevent accidents, injuries and deaths. We encourage repairers and vehicle owners to contact the Louisiana legislature in opposition to HB 597,” said Bob Redding, ASA Washington, D.C., representative.