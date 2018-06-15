Look Up! Goodyear Blimp Summer Tour

Coming off its coverage of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s world-famous blimp, Wingfoot One, will continue its summer tour by visiting eight Midwest cities, some for the first time in more than a decade.

Leading up to the Fourth of July, Wingfoot One is scheduled to fly over Indianapolis, Indiana; St. Louis, Missouri; Topeka, Kansas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Omaha, Nebraska; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Davenport, Iowa; and Joliet, Illinois. Fans in cities and towns throughout the entire region will be able to spot Goodyear’s aerial ambassador overhead.

In addition to spreading goodwill and supporting Goodyear dealers in their home markets, the blimp will make a special appearance at the company’s Topeka tire manufacturing plant.

Earlier this year the blimp covered the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 on consecutive weekends in Charlotte, North Carolina, leading into its NBA Finals coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since it first took flight, Wingfoot One has provided aerial coverage of numerous marquee events, including the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Daytona 500, the PGA Championship and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Launched in 2014, Wingfoot One is the first of a new generation of Goodyear blimps, which includes California-based sister vessel, Wingfoot Two, and Wingfoot Three coming later this summer. All three have been built at Goodyear’s Wingfoot Lake Airship Base in Suffield, Ohio.