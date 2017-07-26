News/James Francis Stocking
July 26, 2017

Longtime Dealership Owner Passes

James Francis Stocking Sr., longtime owner of Park Tire in Lincoln Park, Mich., died on July 19. He was 93.

In addition to his time in the tire industry, Stocking served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marjorie Stocking.

Stocking is survived by children Charlene (Casimir) Litwinski, Sister Jan M. Stocking RSM, Kathryn (John) Tate, James (Susan) Stocking Jr., and Elaine (James) Irey, and grandchildren Stephanie Litwinski, Carolyn (Christopher) McNeil, Adam (Anne) Litwinski, Christopher (Deanna) Stidham, Joseph (Laura) Stidham, James (Lindsey) Stocking, Daniel (Amy) Stocking, and Jacob Stocking. Stocking was also great grandfather of Matthew and Claire Litwinski, Christopher and Andrew McNeil and Ella and Aria Stocking.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sisters of Mercy, 29000 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills, MI 48336, would be greatly appreciated.

