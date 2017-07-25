Little Named 2017 Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year

Scott Little was named the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year during the 44th annual North American Council of Automotive Teachers conference, hosted in Warren, Mich.

Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

Little is an instructor at the Porter and Chester Institute at the Branford, Conn., campus where he has taught automotive technology classes since 2007. As the 2017 recipient, Little receives a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for the school where he teaches, as well as a check for $500 and a recognition certificate.

“Scott Little’s excellent career experience and reputation as an automotive instructor make him an outstanding choice to receive this year’s Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year honor,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize Scott’s dedication to helping develop skilled professionals for the car care industry, and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him on this achievement.”