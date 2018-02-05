Linglong Tire Becomes Official Global Tire Sponsor of Juventus

Linglong Tire and Italian soccer club Juventus announced a partnership agreement, making the company the club’s new official global tire partner.

The partnership, announced in Shandong, China, will increase Juventus’ presence in terms of international development in China. The agreement joins others signed in the region this season with Ganten Water and F66 as well as Costa Crociere’s Asian operations.

“We are proud to welcome Linglong Tire, a leading tire manufacturer, to our Juventus Partnership family,” said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus co-chief revenue officer and head of global partnerships and corporate revenues. “This agreement represents another essential step in Juventus’ strategy to grow in this key market and beyond.”

“Becoming part of the Juventus family is a great honor for us,” said Linglong Tire Chairman Wang Feng. “With this agreement, Linglong strengthens its dominant position in the tire business offering us the opportunity to reach over 300 million Bianconeri fans. We will work together to develop activations dedicated to the numerous fans and consumers present in Asia and the rest of the world while working to improve Linglong’s influence on a global level.”