August 29, 2017

Liberty Tire Recycling Promotes Womble to CEO

Liberty Tire Recycling has appointed Thomas Womble to serve as CEO. Womble has been with Liberty Tire since 2001 and previously served as Liberty Tire’s chief operating officer, overseeing day-to-day operations for 28 manufacturing sites in eight regions throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“He understands the complexities of our business and the value proposition we bring to the marketplace – to remove millions of scrap tires from the waste stream, recycle them and transform them into sustainable products that provide smart solutions for communities and organizations of all kinds,” said Nils Larsen, chairman of the board of directors for Liberty Tire Recycling. “His broad and deep industry experience combined with his thorough knowledge of our operations make him the perfect person to lead Liberty Tire Recycling into our next chapter.”

Womble succeeds Scott Whitney, who joined Liberty’s board and was appointed CEO in June 2015.

