Latin American Tire, Parts Expo Combine in New Convention Center for 2019

The tire and auto parts industry now have a common exposition in Panama for the LATAM market – the Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo and the Latin Auto Parts Expo from July 24 – 26, 2019.

The expos will take place in the new Amador Convention Center project, one of the most important public projects currently supported by the government of Panama. The $193 million project contains 59,000 square meters (approximately 635,000 sq. ft.) of construction area, with a capacity for 25,000 visitors. The location of the convention center offers an extraordinary view of the historic Panama Canal and the Panama City skyline.

Tire and auto part manufacturers from around the world gather annually at the show, seeking to grow their Latin American market and meet directly with new buyers. The tire expo is in its tenth year and the parts expo is in its sixth year. According to the expos’ organizer Latin Expo Group, the combined shows will have more than 600 exhibitors and 5,000 business visitors.

For booth inquiries and show information, www.latintyreexpo.com.