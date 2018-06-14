Large Turnout of Dealers, Distributors at Latin Tyre Expo

The Latin Tyre Expo in its ninth year hosted nearly 200 international tire and retread manufacturers and distributors exhibitor at this year’s three day event.

“We had another really great show this year!” said Gregers Lindvig, General Manager, NDI Tire Co., Ltd. “I think we got close to just above 100 visitors over the 3 days, which is really good! More quality visitors as well.”

Exhibitors presented a wide array of products from new and used tires, tire equipment, repair products, retreading products, and wheels. Companies from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America participated.

“Really well organized show!” said Steve Vandyke of 31 Inc. / Xtraseal. “I think we are pleased with the amount and quality of potential customers for our products.”

One of the key factor for the expo who said it was proud to have hosted several companies and associations.

The expo’s technical conferences included presentations from the Tire Industry Association by Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of Training, David Shaw, Head of Research, of the Tire Industry Research (UK) and other industry leaders.