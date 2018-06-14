News/Latin America & Caribbean TIre
June 14, 2018

Large Turnout of Dealers, Distributors at Latin Tyre Expo

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Saying 'No' to Customers: How Much is it Hurting Your Shop?

Atturo Trail Blade Tires Highlighted at New Zealand National Fieldays

Large Turnout of Dealers, Distributors at Latin Tyre Expo

Dunn Tire Raises Thousands for Veterans Assistance Group

Firestone Sweepstakes Brings OTR Customers to the Indy 500

Bridgestone Launches New Retail Showroom Program for Tire Dealers

AAA: Worn Tires Put Drivers At Risk

Nexen Tire Wins International Design Awards

Tire's Warehouse To Expand with 8th Location

Mahle Introduces 10-Ton Wheel Lift

The Latin Tyre Expo in its ninth year hosted nearly 200 international tire and retread manufacturers and distributors exhibitor at this year’s three day event.

“We had another really great show this year!” said Gregers Lindvig, General Manager, NDI Tire Co., Ltd. “I think we got close to just above 100 visitors over the 3 days, which is really good! More quality visitors as well.”

Exhibitors presented a wide array of products from new and used tires, tire equipment, repair products, retreading products, and wheels. Companies from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America participated.

“Really well organized show!” said Steve Vandyke of 31 Inc. / Xtraseal. “I think we are pleased with the amount and quality of potential customers for our products.”

One of the key factor for the expo who said it was proud to have hosted several companies and associations.

The expo’s technical conferences included presentations from the Tire Industry Association by Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of Training, David Shaw, Head of Research, of the Tire Industry Research (UK) and other industry leaders.

Show Full Article